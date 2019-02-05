Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven has got a good start at the Tamil Nadu box office in its first weekend. Indeed, it has slowed down the collections of Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam, which ruled the collection centres for the three consecutive weeks.

In Chennai, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven had 264 shows from which it has earned Rs 1.35 crore, reports Behindwoods. Despite getting mixed reviews, the movie enjoyed good viewership on Saturday and Sunday, say people from the trade.

GV Prakash Kumar's Sarvam Thaala Mayam has come distant second by raking in Rs 61.94 lakh from 177 shows. The movie has opened to highly positive reviews which helped the movie do the aforementioned business.

Rajinikanth's Petta has been pushed down to the third place at the Chennai box office. In its fourth weekend, the film has earned Rs 23.64 lakh from 111 shows. The total collection of the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial film stands at Rs 14.93 crore by the end of its fourth weekend.

Ajith Kumar's Viswasam has raked in slightly lesser than Petta by earning Rs 23.29 lakh from 108 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 12.18 crore by the end of fourth weekend.

Mammootty's Perabu has collected Rs 23.03 lakh from 117 shows. The movie has got positive reviews and the success of the flick at the box office depends on the audience response in the coming days.

Sonam Kapoor's Bollywood film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is off to a decent start by earning Rs 19.13 lakh from 57 shows. Kangna Ranaut's Manikarnika has collected Rs 2.09 lakh from 12 shows. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 84.48 lakh.