In a major relief to Reliance Foundation, the Supreme Court on Monday gave a clean chit to its Jamnagar-based wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara, dismissing all allegations of illegal animal acquisition and regulatory violations.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B. Varale accepted the findings of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), calling its inquiry "detailed and sufficient" with no grounds for further adjudication.

"Once we close the matter and accept the report, we will not permit anyone to raise such objections again," Justice Mithal said.

In its order, the bench recorded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted an exhaustive probe in coordination with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, CITES Management Authority of India, CBI, Enforcement Directorate, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Customs, and local police. The SIT found no violations of any statute—including the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Zoo Rules, CZA Guidelines, Customs Act, FEMA, PMLA, BNSS, or CITES. These findings were accepted in full by the Court.

The order establishes that all animal acquisitions, including imports, were backed by valid permits and subject to multi-jurisdictional scrutiny.

The Court noted that Vantara's facilities exceeded welfare and veterinary benchmarks. Independent recognition has also come in the form of the "Global Humane Certified Seal of Approval" awarded by the Global Humane Society.

The court dismissed speculative allegations of smuggling, money laundering, carbon credit misuse, or diversion of resources as baseless and an abuse of process. It warned that such complaints waste institutional time and are attempts at securing "15 minutes of fame."

The judgment pointed to conservation programs such as cheetah breeding, elephant rescue, and Spix's Macaw reintroduction as examples of Vantara's role in advancing wildlife preservation.

Vantara spokesperson shared a statement with International Business Times:

"With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis. The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself. The SIT's findings and the Apex Court's order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves. The entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion. Vantara has always been about love, compassion, and responsibility towards the voiceless among us. Every animal we rescue, every bird we heal, every life we save is a reminder that their well-being is not separate from our own — it is an inseparable part of the well-being of all humanity. When we care for animals, we are also caring for the soul of humanity. We take this occasion to pledge our solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care, and affirm that that Vantara will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. Let's together make Mother Earth a better place for all living beings."

The SIT recommended that Vantara:

Expedite completion of its zoo facilities and, in the interim, open limited areas such as the elephant camp for public visits without compromising animal care. Join top global zoo associations like WAZA, EAZA, and AZA to strengthen international conservation credentials. Enhance transparency by holding expert briefings and sharing updates with trusted media.

What was the controversy surrounding Vantara?

The ruling comes after Vantara faced sustained allegations ranging from illegal animal smuggling and wildlife trafficking to money laundering, carbon credit manipulation, and misuse of resources. Critics and petitioners had repeatedly claimed that the project was operating under the guise of conservation while violating Indian and global regulations.

Multiple petitions were filed in courts and authorities were pressed to investigate. However, the SIT's detailed probe and the Supreme Court's order dismissed these accusations, calling them speculative, baseless, and an abuse of legal process.

Established in 2023 by Anant Ambani and located within Reliance's Jamnagar complex, Vantara spans 3,500 acres, housing over 2,000 animals of 400 species. Backed by Reliance philanthropy, it spends Rs 150–200 crore annually on specialized diets, veterinary teams, and modern rehabilitation infrastructure.