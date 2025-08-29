Reliance Jio to float IPO in first half of 2026: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Limited's (RIL) telecom arm Reliance Jio will launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2026, company Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced on Friday.

"Today, it is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file its IPO," Mukesh Ambani said at the company's 48th Annual General Meeting.

The conglomerate is aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026, subject to all necessary approvals, he stated.

Ambani informed that Jio has surpassed a 500 million customer base ahead of completing 10 years of operation.

"Just a week from now, Jio will enter its 10th year of service to the nation. Looking back, these years have been the most glorious in India's digital history," he said.

He informed shareholders that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers, symbolising unwavering trust and support.

Jio's bold Deep-Tech initiatives sparked India's technological revolution and became the backbone of our Prime Minister's Digital India Mission, the RIL Chairman said.

Listing the achievement he said, Jio made voice calls free from anywhere to everywhere in India, the telecom provider made it a habit for common Indians to watch videos on their mobile and do digital payments, and Jio laid the foundation for India's Digital Public Infrastructure such as Aadhaar, UPI, Jan Dhan, Direct Bank Transfer, and empowered a conﬁdent new generation.

As a result of these achievements, the ﬁnancial performance of Jio is scaling new heights with every passing year.

"Jio's revenue was Rs 1,28,218 crore ($15.0 billion), a growth of 17 per cent YoY in FY-25; and EBITDA was Rs 64,170 crore ($7.5 billion). These ﬁgures are a testimony to the enormous value Jio has already created, and even greater value it is destined to create," said Ambani.

(With inputs from IANS)