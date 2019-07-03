Actress Vanitha Vijayakumar's journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 seems to be trouble due to the troubles in her personal life. Indeed, she might have to quit the Kamal Haasan-hosted show if the latest rumours emerging online turn out to be true.

According to the reports, her ex-husband Anandraj filed a complaint with the Telangana police in February stating that Vanitha was not allowing him to meet their daughter. Indeed, he had filed a kidnap case against the former actress.

Now, the cops from Telangana have approached the Nazrethpet police station in Chennai in connection with the complaint filed by her ex-hubby. Reports say that she might also be arrested soon. It means the actress should bid goodbye to the Tamil reality show.

Anand Rajan and Vanitha had married in 2007 and divorced on mutual consent in 2012. The family court had granted their daughter Jaynitha's custody to the father, while the mother had the visitation rights.

The trouble arose after Anand Rajan shifted to Hyderabad from Chennai.

In 2017, Anand Raj had filed a similar complaint in Hyderabad stating that Vanitha had kidnapped her own daughter after she failed to return custody of their daughter to him.

On her turn, she alleged him of leaving Chennai without intimating her and leaving any information to contact him.

"One day, all of a sudden, my daughter called me asking me to take her back from Hyderabad. I got panicky and asked if she was safe, and she replied saying that she wasn't. I immediately took the flight to Hyderabad and got her back to Chennai. I even asked the police, not to make this a big issue," she was quoted as saying by Behindwoods.