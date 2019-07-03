All is not well in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show. After the reports of Vanitha Vijayakumar facing arrest surfaced online following a complaint filed by her ex-hubby Anand Rajan for allegedly kidnapping their own daughter, yet another contestant from the show seems to have landed in a similar situation, but for a different reason.

Kollywood is abuzz with the rumours of Meera Mitun, who is having tough times in bonding with the inmates, facing arrest from Teynampet police in connection with money-laundering case. A designer had filed a complaint against her in May 2019 accusing her of cheating Rs 50,000.

According to the complaint, Meera Mitun had cheated the designer by using the title of Miss South India pageant to conduct similar beauty pageant called Miss Tamil Nadu.

The actress had won the Miss South India title in 2016 and her unauthorised usage of logo and title had irked the organisers of pageant.

"There was a complaint against Meera Mitun filed by a designer from TN on May 24, who had said that she misused the Miss Tamil Nadu title along with Miss South India logo and title, to borrow Rs 50,000. She shared our company's details even though we have no role in the pageant she conducts. She does not have the right to do so. The designer approached us saying she was cheated of the money, so we decided to take back the title from her,"Ajith Ravi, an executive of Miss South India, had told Silverscreen website.

The latest rumours claimed that the cops have approached Vijay TV to arrest her and the actress promised to meet the once she is out of the Kamal Haasan-hosted show.

However, sources from the Bigg Boss Tamil show have denied the cops approaching them to arrest Meera Mithun in connection with the case.

