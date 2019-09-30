Vanitha Vijaykumar has expressed her disappointment over the shocking elimination of Tharshan from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. In fact, she has held Sherin responsible for his eviction from the Kamal Haasan hosted-show.

"She planned She plotted and She achieved She was strong enough to execute it He was weak enough to fall in her trap Feeling heavy he had to be unnecessarily made to expect and believe something he didn't ask for. #BiggBossTamil #Tharsan. [sic]" Vanitha wrote on Twitter without naming Sherin.

Vanitha Vijaykumar had issues with Tharshan, who was the first person to raise his voice against her over dominating behaviour during her stay in the house. Despite having not-so-good equation with him, she seems to have expressed her views in a way that he deserved a place in the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

The surprising part of the story is that Vanitha Vijaykumar blaming Sherin over his elimination. The duo had a very good friendship, but it got strained over the former asking the latter to stay away from Tharshan and focus on her game.

However, not Vanitha Vijaykumar alone, a few ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestants have spoken in favour of Tharshan and there tweets can be read below:

Gayathri Raguramm: Heartbroken Tharshan is out but I don't understand. It's ok just a game. It's one of the weird game I have ever played.

Heartbroken Tharshan is out but I don't understand. It's ok just a game. It's one of the weird game I have ever played.

Riythvika✨: Good luck tharsan, see u soon on big screen, you won millions of heart ❤️ #Tharsan #TharshanArmy #BiggBossTamil3

Kasturi Shankar: Tharshan walked out today like a champ. RESPECT.

No matter who wins #BiggBossTamil3 , The biggest winners will be Tharshan and Mugen, they are going to be Flooded with offers.

I cant wait to do a bunch of ads with them !