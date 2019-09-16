The third season of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 has reached an interesting stage with seven contestants like Sherin, Mugen, Cheran, Losliya, Sandy, Kavin and Tharshan trying to find a berth in the grand finale.

The show has completed 84 days and the grand finale will be held on 29 September. Among the seven, four contestants are likely to enter the last stage. Looking at the trends, Sandy and Tharshan are having higher chances to enter the finale. The competition seems to be between the five contestants for the next two places.

Going by the people's response on social media sites, Losliya and Cheran might enter the last stage of Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Who among these contestants will enter Bigg Boss Tamil 3 grand finale? Choose your four candidates below:

The latest promo posted by Vijay Television on its social media pages the contestants will be part of a few tasks the winner which would get a direct ticket to the grand finale.

In the first season, Aarav, Snehan, Harish Kalyan and Ganesh Venkatram had entered the last stage and none of the women made it to the finale. The second season had all the four contestants (Riythvika, Aishwarya Dutta, Vijayalakshmi and Janani Iyer) were women as the finalists in Bigg Boss Tamil.

While Aarav won the title in the season 2, Riythvika emerged victorious in the second season.

Meanwhile, Vanitha Vijayakumar has ended her journey in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 3. She was given wild-card entry after she was ousted from the house in the third week. The Kamal Haasan-hosted show was kicked-off on 23 June.