Vanitha Vijayakumar has hit out at the people who passed negative comments around her personal life. She has been on the receiving end from netizens and a section of celebrities following her marriage to Peter Paul.

The actress, on a YouTube live, said that Karma in Boomerang. "For all those who spread negativity, remember, Karma is a Boomerang. I will feel bad later if something happens to you. Although, I will never get to know about you," she said.

When a follower compared her attitude for a lion, she responded, "Yes, I am a lion. What does a Lion do? It hunts, rips apart its prey and feasts on it. It might sound wrong, but it is for survival. There have been many prey in my life too, and I am not responsible for that. They have made a lot of mistakes too, so don't judge me because of that,"

She also added saying "Nowadays, nobody is right. No actress is right, they only talk about this after everything is over. All these hashtags will be trending only after a person's demise. I am not here to talk about it, but still. Nobody is right here."

Vanitha Vijayakumar married Peter Paul at her residence in a private event at her residence on 27 June. However, her wedding landed in trouble after his first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a complaint at the Vadapalani police station in Chennai over the "illegal" wedding.

Celebrities like Kutty Padmini and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan had posted negative comments about the development which did not go well with Vanitha Vijayakumar.

Vanitha was first married to TV actor Akash at the age of 19 in 2000. The wedding was dissolved in 2005. She married Hyderabad-based businessman in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2012.