'Vani Rani' actress Sangeetha arrested for running flesh trade in Chennai

Actress Sangeetha Balan, who is currently acting in Tamil TV serial Vani Rani, has been arrested for allegedly running flesh trade in a private resort at Panayur in Chennai.

It is reported that the Chennai police raided the resort on East Coast Road in Chennai after they got a tip-off about the sex racket. Some women from different states, especially from North India, have been rescued and sent to a rehabilitation centre in the city.

The police reportedly arrested actress Sangeetha along with a man named Suresh for helping her run the prostitution rack in the city and produced them before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Egmore. The two were reportedly sent to jail.

Sangeetha Balan had made her acting debut with Tamil film Karuppu Roja in 1996. She has worked as a character artiste in several movies and Unmai and Tamilselvanum Thaniyar Anjalum are notable among them.

Sangeetha has also featured in several Tamil TV serials and shows like Valli, Pillai Nila, Aval (Vijay TV), Chellamey (Sun TV), Annakodiyum Aindhu Pengalum and Sabitha Allies Sabapathi.

Currently, Sangeetha is working in TV serial Vani Rani, which is a family soap opera about twin sisters played by Raadhika Sarathkumar. The actress plays the role of Sundari Kaaliappan.