The Vande Bharat sleeper train has achieved a peak speed of 180 km per hour during its recent trials. The Ministry of Railways announced this achievement on January 3, stating that the trials will continue until the end of the month. This is a precursor to making this world-class travel experience available to rail commuters across the nation.

The trials, which concluded on January 2, saw the Vande Bharat sleeper train touch its peak speed in a loaded condition. The train's impressive performance was demonstrated in a video shared by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The video, shot inside the train, showed a full glass of water adjacent to a mobile on a plain surface. The water remained static, indicating the train's near constant peak speed of 180 km per hour.

The trials included a 30-km long run between Kota and Laban in Bundi district of Rajasthan, during which the train reached a peak speed of 180 km/hour. A day earlier, in a 40 km long trial run between Rohal Khurd to Kota, the train again touched the peak of 180 km per hour.

On the same day, peaks of 170 km/hr and 160km/hr were achieved on the Kota-Nagda and Rohal Khurd-Chau Mahla sections. The minister emphasized that the New Year is set to bring faster and safer rail travel to commuters in India. He stated that after successfully providing a faster, safer, and world-class travel experience to people travelling short and medium distance chair car trains, Indian Railways is now making this a reality for long-distance trains as well.

Once the trials are over, the train will be evaluated by the Railway Safety Commissioner at the maximum speed. Only after passing the final stage, Vande Bharat trains will be officially certified and handed over to Indian Railways for induction and regular service. Passengers are already enjoying reclining seats and world-class travel experience through 136 Vande Bharat trains running across the country on medium and short distances.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is a significant step towards enhancing the country's rail infrastructure. In 2023, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) signed a contract with BEML to produce 10 Vande Bharat trains, each consisting of 16 coaches. Adjustments were made to allow for more water storage capacity in the coaches, enhancing the travel experience but also increasing the overall weight of the train.

The Indian government has been investing heavily in the railways. In the Union Budget 2024-25, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated Rs.2.652 trillion towards capital expenditure in the Railways. Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a whopping Rs.1.08 trillion of the budgetary allocation would be used for enhancing safety measures for the national carrier.

