After a gruelling 10-day rescue operation, Chetna, a three-year-old girl, who had fallen into a 700-foot-deep borewell in Kotputli on December 23, was finally pulled out from a depth of 170 feet on Wednesday evening. However, her chances of survival remain critically low, said officials.

The rescue operation, led by the district administration, involved digging a parallel tunnel to reach the child. At 6:25 p.m. on Wednesday, NDRF jawan Mahavir Jat brought Chetna out wrapped in a white cloth. She was immediately transported to Kotputli's BDM Hospital via ambulance.

This challenging operation faced multiple setbacks, with more than five failed attempts to rescue the child. The lack of movement from Chetna for the past eight days has raised concerns about her condition.

Collector Kalpana Agarwal explained that the borewell was tilted after a certain depth, complicating the rescue. Experts from Delhi and Jaipur Metro were called in to assist in locating and accessing the borewell. Initially, the tunnel was estimated to require an 8-foot width but was later expanded to 12 feet to facilitate the operation.

Earlier, MLA Hansraj Patel expressed optimism throughout the operation, stating that the rescue was nearing completion. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma monitored the situation closely, ensuring that all necessary resources were provided.

Dayaram, Chetna's grandfather, praised the relentless efforts of the administration and rescue teams, who worked tirelessly in the harsh winter conditions. He urged authorities to cover open borewells to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The road to BDM Hospital was cleared to ensure swift medical care, and ambulances were kept on standby throughout the operation. The medical team at BDM Hospital remained on high alert, prepared to provide comprehensive care to the young girl.

However, the locals questioned the planning and execution of the rescue operation raising concerns for the delay in bringing out the girl.

On the contrary, authorities assured that there was no negligence, and every effort was made to save the child.

