Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from Varanasi and said that pilgrim places across the country are being connected through the Vande Bharat network, a step towards making India's heritage cities symbols of national progress.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "Pilgrim places are being connected via the Vande Bharat network. This is a step towards making the heritage cities of India a symbol of the nation's progress. There is also an economic dimension to these yatras. Last year, 11 crore devotees visited Kashi for the Kashi Vishwanath pilgrimage. After the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, more than six crore devotees visited Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh's economy has greatly benefited from this spiritual tourism."

"These devotees have supported hotel owners, traders, and transport service providers, giving them a stable source of income," he added.

"To fulfill the dream of a Viksit Bharat, we are focussing on developing Viksit Kashi by strengthening infrastructure. Along with this, we are also improving health facilities. About 10–11 years ago, the people of Kashi did not have access to good healthcare. Those suffering from cancer often had to sell their land to travel to Mumbai for treatment. Today, our government has improved the situation immensely. People are now saving money through schemes like Jan Aushadhi and Ayushman Bharat. Kashi is gradually being recognised as a 'Health Capital.' We must continue this pace of development so that Kashi becomes a prosperous and progressive city," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the four new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the following routes: Varanasi–Khajuraho, Bengaluru–Ernakulam, Lucknow Junction–Saharanpur, and Firozpur Cantt–Delhi.

The fully air-conditioned Vande Bharat Express is a self-propelled train set capable of running at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, though it currently operates at 160 kmph on approved routes. The chair car service features several aircraft-style amenities such as personalized reading lights, bio-vacuum toilets, and ambient lighting.

Other modern features include automatic sliding doors, fully sealed gangways, European-style seats, rotating seats in Executive Class, faster acceleration and braking, wider luggage racks, emergency call buttons, and modular mini pantries.

(With inputs from IANS)