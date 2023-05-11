Several vehicles were engulfed in fire after a van exploded in the Porta Romana area in Milan on Thursday morning, local media reported.

In the incident, five cars and four mopeds were reduced to ashes, Italian media reported. The van was carrying gas cylinders when it exploded, leading to "domino explosions", it said.

An explosion occurred in a vehicle loaded with oxygen tanks in Milan, Italy. The fire, which started with the explosion, spread to other vehicles at the scene, and 1 person was injured.#Milano #Italia #roma #gaza pic.twitter.com/qcGREK2ln3 — Eren ??? (@Eren50855570) May 11, 2023

The affected area has been cordoned off. After the incident, a nearby school and nursing home were evacuated.

(Developing story)