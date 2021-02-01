The popular American television series, The Vampire Diaries starring Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley in lead roles had been one of the most popular American television series leading to two separate spin-off series, The Originals and The Legacies. While The Originals ended in 2018, The Vampire Diaries had ended in 2017.

Like various other television series, The Vampire Diaries too has been one of the non-Netflix based series which has been on and off the streaming website for quite some time. While it is available in India, UK fans of the series have managed to get it back on the streaming site again.

The Vampire Diaries is based on two brothers, Damon and Stefan Salvatore who fall in love with a woman, Katherine Pierce during the time of the Civil War in America. Years later, they meet Katherine's doppleganger Elena Gilbert and they fall in love with her again and manage to learn a lot of history about their manipulative lover Katherine who compelled both the brothers for her physical pleasure and later turned them against each other for centuries. Years later, despite falling in love with Elena Gilbert all over again, she manages to change their hatred towards each other.

Initially many had thought of The Vampire Diaries to be a longer version of the Twilight saga, but the Cullen vampires are extremely different from the Salvatore vampires. A remark that is made on the first season of the show itself. The Vampire Diaries explores witches, travellers, werewolves and various other concepts of supernatural creatures.

Meanwhile, watch out for the excitement on Twitter.

The Legacies, which had been the third spin-off of the series, started its third season in 2021.