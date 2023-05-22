While filmmakers are known for making aesthetically beautiful romantic dramas to high-voltage action thrillers, there is a section of movie lovers who are very much obsessed with the zombie genre.

If you look at a definitive list of zombie movies which should not be missed, it is always better to tune into Netflix, as the online streaming giant has a handful of such films which will chill your spine.

International Business Times, India edition, presents you with a list of five top-rated zombie movies which you can watch on Netflix.

Valley of the Dead

Valley of the Dead is a Spanish zombie film which had its theatrical release in 2022. Premiered at the 53rd Sitges Film Festival, the film received mixed to positive reviews from critics.

Directed by Javier Ruiz Caldera, the film features a mindblowing story in the backdrop of a Nazi experiment. As the experiment turned awry, and zombies enters the scene, a group of enemies should unite to fight against flesh-eating creatures.

The movie stars Miki Esparbe, Aura Garrido Miki Esparbé, Aura Garrido, Luis Callejo, Álvaro Cervantes, Jesús Carroza and María Botto in the lead roles.

Army of the Dead

Widely considered one of the most expensive zombie films ever made by Netflix, Army of the Dead was released in theaters on May 14, 2021.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Zack Snyder, the film revolves around a group of mercenaries who ventures into a quarantine zone to conduct the greatest heist, following a zombie apocalypse in Las Vegas.

Army of the Dead stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt in the lead roles.

Cargo

An Australian post-apocalyptic horror drama film, Cargo was released worldwide on May 18, 2018.

Helmed by Ben Howling, the film features Martin Freeman and Simon Landers in the lead role.

The film features a deadly story where a virus that turns humans into zombies within 48 hours spreads through Australia.. Amid this chaos, a couple and their baby travel across remote Australia to save themselves.

Alive

South Korean film industry has made several classic zombie movies including Train to Busan, which is widely considered a textbook for filmmakers who wish to make movies of this genre.

Alive is another South Korean zombie movie which had its theatrical release on June 24, 2020.

Helmed by Cho II-hyung, the film features Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-Hye in the lead roles.

The film depicts the life of a man who is stuck in his flat when a virus outbreak hits the city. Alive became the first Korean film to top the Netflix movies chart worldwide chart.

All of us are Dead

All of us are Dead is a South Korean zombie horror series which was released on Netflix on January 28, 2022.

Helmed by Lee JQ, Chun Sung-il and Kim Nam-su the series features Park Ji-hu and Yoon Chan-young in the lead roles.

The series revolves around a group of students who confronts the zombie outbreak in their school.