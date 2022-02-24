The fans of Ajith Kumar have been waiting for this day for over a year. Finally, it has come as his much-delayed Valimai is before the audience. The H Vinoth-directorial and Bollywood's Boney Kapoor-funded flick has hit the screens on Thursday, Feb 24.

Valimai unites Ajith Kumar with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after critically-acclaimed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Pink. In the latest flick, Huma Qureshi plays the female lead while Karthikeya Gummakonda, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Dinesh Prabhakar and others are part of the supporting cast.

The movie has Nirav Shah's cinematography, Vijay Velukutty's editing and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music. Valimai has five songs of which whistle theme and mother song have struck the chord.

Valimai Story:

The movie tells the story of Arjun (Ajith), an IPS officer who sets out on a mission on hunting down illegal bikers involved in theft and murder. Valimai tries to deal with a problem that youngsters are facing in society. What if those problems happened to the hero's family? How would they face it? How does he, as the head of the family, tackle it? How his personal and professional life get affected? Answers to these questions form the crux of the story of Valimai.

Valimai Hype:

The Ajith-starrer has generated a lot of pre-release hype with its promotional materials. Notably, the promos and the ones in which bike chasing sequences have garnered a lot of attention. With the flick managing to get good response from the trade, the makers decided to release the movie in multiple languages.

Will the movie live up to the expectations and give much-needed relief to the Covid-hit film industry? Check it out in the audience's response below: