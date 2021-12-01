Hours after requesting fans to call him just "Ajith" and not "Ajith Kumar" or other names, an important update has come from his next movie Valimai. Well, the second song from the much-awaited flick will be out on Sunday, 5 December, at 6.30 pm.

The makers have released a promo that indicates that it is a song dedicated to mothers. The track begins with Ajith's one-liner expressing his affection towards his mother. It is a number sung by Sid Sriram for which the lyrics are written by Vignesh Shivan, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music.

The Promo is Here

The tune and rendition make fans to fall in love with the track instantly and piques a lot of interest around the track. It is the second number to be unveiled from the movie after 'Naanga Vera Maari' penned by Vignesh Shivan and sung by Yuvan and Anurag Kulkarni.

Call Me By My Name

Meanwhile, Ajith, through his manager, announced that people should not use prefixed to his name and he should be called as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or AK. "The respected member of media, public and genuine fans, I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK and not as "Thala" or any other prefix before my name," he said in a statement.

Sending his wishes to fans, Ajith wrote, "I sincerly wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever,"

His gesture to request not to use prefixes has been hailed by cine-goers as they claim that he stands different from the lot. However, this act does not come as a surprise to many as he has always been clear about what he expects from his fans.

It may be recalled that Ajith Kumar had disbanded his fans club after some of the office bearers had misused the fans club by associating with political parties.

Coming back to Valimai, the movie will hit the screens for Pongal 2022. The rumours in the tinsel town claims that the flick will be out on 13 January, but the makers have not announced the date of its release formally.

Fans Reaction

