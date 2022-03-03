Ajith Kumar's Valimai has reportedly ended its first week on a high note. The Tamil film has made a record-breaking collection at the worldwide box office in seven days.

Valimai 1st Week Collection

Valimai was released on February 25 to a gigantic hype. Originally, it was scheduled for release in January for the Pongal festival. Unfortunately, the release was postponed due to the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, the hype continued to build and single screens and multiplexes cashed in the craze by dedicating the maximum number of shows and screens for Ajith Kumar's flick. As a result, the Tamil flick, which finally had a non-holiday release, made a superb collection across the centres.

As per the movie publicity Ramesh Bala, Valimai has made Rs 100 crore alone at the Tamil Nadu box office. This by any parameter, is a huge number.

Valimai Box Office Collection

Overall in India, Valimai has collected Rs 122 crore while adding Rs 43 crore at the overseas box office. He claims that the worldwide collection of Ajith's flick stands at Rs 165 crore.

As per the trader trackers, Valimai has managed to pull the audience to theatres of all age group. Since it is the first big movie to hit the screens in 2022 in Kollywood, the cine-goers have come to theatres in big numbers.

Moreover, the good pre-release hype has helped the movie to set the box office on fire.

However, the movie has not done a big business in the Hindi belt, as per a report on Indian Express.

"The content (of Valimai) is not something that the Hindi audience has not seen (before). Bollywood has been making hardcore commercial entertainers with fast-paced, sleek action sequences. Hindi belt is also exposed to the Hollywood kind of filmmaking. For them (the audience in the Hindi market), it was another regular film," Girish Johar is quoted as saying by the website.