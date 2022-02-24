Ajith Kumar's much-awaited film Valimai has hit the screens on Thursday, February 24, at a record number of screens. It has opened to positive reviews and got a gigantic opening at the box office.

Big Release

Released in over 800 screens in Tamil Nadu, the movie had garnered fantastic pre-release buzz. Thus giving confidence to distributors and theatre owners to have a maximum number of screens. In fact, most multiplexes dedicated their screens for Valimai.

Cashing in on the hype, Valimai had special morning shows for fans. Some theatres screened the movie as early as 4 am. As a result, the Tamil movie has got a fantastic start at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Theatre Response

Leading theatre Rohini Silverscreen sold over 23,000 tickets for the first day shows. Nikilesh Surya, manager of the cinemas, tweeted, "No Festival/Long Weekend 1 language

Last minute release confusions. Release in all screens in TN!

Yet for one man #AJITHKUMAR. 23k rickets booked in advance

@RohiniSilverScr !! And takes 5th position in All time advance booking tally. 1st for no long weekend release! #Valimai. [sic]"

Theatres like Devi Sangam too ran into packed houses. "Nice to see old-school Chennai city multiplex complexes like Devi Sangam Ega Albert already being sold out for all their Day1 #Valimai shows in all their screens!" trade tracker Kaushik tweeted.

Valimai 1st Day Box Office Collection

The movie has got a flying start in neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka.

Among the overseas centres, Valimai has done a decent business in the US where it has collected over $200,000 from the premiere shows.

Valimai unites Ajith Kumar with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after critically-acclaimed Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood film Pink. In the latest flick, Huma Qureshi plays the female lead while Karthikeya Gummakonda, Sumithra, Yogi Babu, Dinesh Prabhakar and others are part of the supporting cast.