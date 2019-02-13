The month of February is associated with love and warm feelings. It is after all the month when love is celebrated the world over. The entire week from February 7 onwards is associated with various forms of affection – roses to hugs. The week culminates on February 14 which is Valentine's Day.

So, on this occasion of love, we take a look at the famous love stories of 5 Indian cricketers.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

The Indian captain and the Bollywood star met each other during an advertisement shoot in 2013. Reportedly smitten by each other, they soon started going out and were spotted together multiple times.

The couple supposedly hit a rough patch between late 2015 and early 2016 but went ahead to sort out their differences. The couple then got married in one of the most lavish weddings ever in Italy. It was a secret affair with close friends and family which happened on December 11, 2017.

The couple has since then been going strong and Anushka is often seen with her husband on tours with the Indian team. The happy couple was recently holidaying together in New Zealand as captain Kohli took a break from the national team to spend time with his wife.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

The movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story did portray the love story between the pair but it did not tell you that the couple knew each other since childhood. But cupid struck the two ten years after they had last met in Ranchi.

In late 2007, when Dhoni came to play a match in Kolkata, he met Sakshi who was interning at the team hotel. Incidentally, it was Mrs.Dhoni's last day there and thus one cannot discount destiny when it comes to love stories. Since then, the couple has been happily married and have a daughter named Ziva who recently turned 4 years old.

But MSD has made it clear that Sakshi will remain the third most important thing in his life after the country and his parents. The former captain proved that when he went on a camp with his bowlers to prepare them for the 2015 World Cup instead of going back home for the birth of his daughter. It is said that Sakshi reached her husband through Suresh Raina to inform him of his fatherhood.

Sourav Ganguly and Dona Ganguly

Another former India captain, Sourav married neighbour Dona in a story that was as dramatic as his cricket career. The two knew each other since childhood and Sourav would not miss any opportunity to spot his neighbour while Dona would wait for Sourav to play badminton as that would give her a chance to return the shuttlecock in person to the cricketer.

But Dona's family and Ganguly's family were not really on the best of terms. But Sourav was always known for his Dadagiri, be it against Australia or in his love life. Following his successful tour of England in 1996, he secretly married his love in a marriage registrar's office. Even the lady's parents were reportedly unaware of the developments but later accepted it and a formal wedding happened in 1997.

Since then, the couple has been happily married and have a daughter who is now 17 years old.