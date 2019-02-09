All happy couples can think of in February is of Valentine's Day. A day when you can show how much you love each other with gifts, chocolates or even small gestures.

The seven days leading up to Valentine's Day has a significance of its own.

So go ahead and give your loved ones a nice box of chocolate. However, if you are broke, a Cadbury's Dairy Milk slab also might do. You can also try whipping up some chocolate by yourself.

Even if you are not in a relationship, you can always give chocolates to your friends and families to show how much you love them.

This is the time when bakeries, chocolate shops and even grocery stores thrive with many wanting to impress their better halves and their loved ones.

Here are some messages you can send to your loved ones:

"Life is like a chocolate box, some are crunchy, some are delicious but all are nutty. Happy chocolate day."

"Wishing you a very happy Chocolate Day. Hope to bring in many more with your buddy!"

"My sweet Valentine

You are a bar of chocolate, so you are sweetest,

You are a star, so you are brightest,

And you are a lovely girl, so you are my dearest!

Happy Chocolate Day!"

"It's Chocolate day. So let's celebrate the occasion with chocolate. That will make the occasion all the sweeter."

"I am wishing you a very happy chocolate day my sweetheart, as chocolates are necessary for a healthy body, and true and devoted love is necessary of a happy life. Happy Chocolate Day!"

"Hey, Its Chocolate Day and I am sending you a wish dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with love. May you always be smiling. Happy Chocolate Day!"