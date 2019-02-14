Haven't planned anything elaborate for your partner this Valentine's Day? Worry not, as we have got you covered! Just order some takeout, snuggle inside a blanket, set the mood with some candles and watch these happy, slice-of-life romantic films with your partner. Not only would these movies turn out to be a romantic move from your side, these have the capacity of making you fall in love all over again.

Wake Up Sid: This love story is something we have all experienced at some point or the other. Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona's authentic act definitely has the potential to bring a smile to your face and happy tears in your eyes.

Dear Zindagi: Is there a time to fall in love? Certainly not! And that's what the movie teaches you in the most endearing manner every time you watch it.

2 States: This light-hearted, subtle romance definitely deserves a repeat viewing.

Queen: If hard-core romance is not your feat, this different take on the journey of self-worth and self-loving might appeal to you. Coupled with Kangana Rananut's powerhouse performance, the film definitely touches all the right chords of your heart.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Adventure and love always make up for a deadly combination. This Zoya Akhtar directed film will take you through a beautiful journey of mature and evolved love.

Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani: A new-age, modern take on relationships and romance; the film can easily be called Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's best performance together.

Jab We Met: One of the most iconic love stories of Bollywood, Jab We Met, just never gets old.

Tanu Weds Manu: This unconventional, out-of-the-box love story will warm your heart. Kangana's spunk and Madhavan's sincerity comes through in each and every frame.

Namastey London: A classic blend of patriotism and love, the film is an all-time watch!

Vicky Donor: Not your typical romantic story but absolutely endearing to watch.