Juventus travel to Spain to take on Valencia in their Group H opener of Champions League 2018/19 at the Estadio de Mestalla on Wednesday, September 19.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The much-anticipated Champions League opener of Juventus will start at 9 pm local time, 12:30 am IST (Thursday), 8 pm BST

Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv.

What to expect from the Champions League tie

Juventus were knocked out of Champions League last season in the quarter-final after defeat to Real Madrid in the quarter-final, courtesy of a wonder kick from UCL all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo. Club great Gianluigi Buffon ended his 17-year-long stint without being able to win the European Cup.

However, cut to September 2018, Ronaldo, who had been a thorn in the flesh of Juventus' Champions League dreams, will lead their charge in the ongoing edition of the premier continental tournament.

Ronaldo had insisted that one of his main reasons for leaving Real and heading to Turin was to help Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus win their elusive Champions League title.

Despite a wobbly start to his Juventus career, Ronaldo ended his goal drought at the right time as he scored a brace in the team's 2-1 win over Sassuolo on Sunday.

While Ronaldo's experience of stepping up and delivering in the Champions League will be key, the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic can be dangerous in the attacking third.

Having had a good start to their league season, Allegri will be hoping for Juventus to be more clinical in the European competition. A good start is crucial as they have been drawn in a tough group that also has Manchester United and Young Boys.

Will try to limit Ronaldo's impact in the match: Valencia coach

On the other hand, Valencia are heading into the big tie after failing to win even one in four La Liga outings so far.

However, they would want to make a fresh start in the European competition.

Having faced Ronaldo umpteen times in La Liga in the past, head coach Marcelino believes stopping the Portugal great will give them an opportunity to sneak a win at home.

"We will be vigilant about Ronaldo, try to make sure that he has as little possession as possible and try to limit his impact on the match. If we succeed in doing that, we'll have taken a big step towards victory," Marcelino said.

Team News - Probable starting lineups

Valencia: Neto; Vezo, Paulista, Murillo, Gaya; Wass, Soler; Cheryshev, Guedes; Rodrigo, Batshuayi.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Chiellini, Bonucci; Sandro, Can, Pjanic, Costa, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Ronaldo.

Valencia vs Juventus: TV guide