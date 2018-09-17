Cristiano Ronaldo finally broke his duck at Juventus with a brace against Sassuolo on Sunday, September 16.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who made the switch to the Italian giants, hadn't scored in his first few league games for Juventus. However, he bagged his first and second goal in Serie A as Juventus won 2-1 against Sassuolo.

The two goals helped the Portuguese ace reach 400 league goals in club football, becoming only the fifth player to achieve this incredible record.

Ronaldo has now scored at every club he's represented; 3 goals for his first club Sporting Lisbon, 84 goals at Manchester United, 311 goals for Real Madrid, and now two goals for his current club Juventus.

His first goal for his new club came from a corner when the ball bounced off the post and the Portuguese attacker gently tapped it into a goal. Ronaldo's second came in the 64th minute when he completed a swift counter-attack with a left-footed shot from outside the box.

The second goal helped Ronaldo reach the 400-goal mark. Legendary Czech-Austrian player Josef Bican is estimated to have scored over 1400 goals in his footballing career from the late 1920s to 1950s, of which 518 were league goals in Europe.

Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas scored 514 league goals for Madrid and Budapest Honved in his glittering career, while Jimmy McGrory scored 410 goals for Celtic in the 20s and 30s. Fourth on the list, and the next player Ronaldo can overtake in the list of most goals scored in Europe is German Uwe Seeler, who scored 406 goals for Hamburg and Cork Celtic.

Juventus are top of Serie A with four wins from four games, and their focus will now shift to the Champions League when they face Spanish side Valencia on Wednesday night.