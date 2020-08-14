The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had been preparing to resume yatras and now the official date has been announced. The J&K administration announced that the religious Yatras would be resumed on August 16 with proper safety guidelines in place. The pilgrimage to the shrine was suspended on March 18 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said in the first week, a maximum of 2,000 pilgrims per day, but majority will be from J&K. According to Kumar, 1,900 pilgrims will be allowed from J&K and the remaining 100 will be from outside J&K. The pilgrims must register online before going on the pilgrimage, which will avoid gatherings at the Yatra Registration Counters.

The temple premises are being regularly sanitised and all COVID norms are in place to welcome pilgrims.

What are the rules?