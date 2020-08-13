The most anticipated pilgrimage to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine may not resume even after August 16 as the Government has issued guidelines for reopening of all the religious places as around 11 people have been tested positive at Bhawan in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district.

"In total 11 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 at Bhawan," official sources here said. They said that three people were tested positive on Tuesday and eight including some of the priests, were tested positive on Wednesday."

Earlier, as religious premises and places of worship are set to open from August 16, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the opening of religious places. In its earlier order, the administration had extended the other SOPs for Covid-19 containment till August 31.

J&K reports 482 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally now 26413

A total of 482 people tested positive for coronavirus in J&K on Wednesday, taking the Union Territory's tally to 26413 while the death toll rose to 498 with eight more succumbing to the disease.

A statement by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 106 from Jammu division and 376 from Kashmir division, have been reported today,

Moreover, 544 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 88 from Jammu Division and 456 from Kashmir Division.