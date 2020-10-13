After the Unlock 5.0 guidelines were announced by the J&K government last week, the daily limit of pilgrims to Vaishno Devi was increased from 5,000 to 7,000 October 15 onwards. The government had entrusted the task of fixing the ceiling for pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the CEO of the Shrine Board. Now, an official of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has confirmed that 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed per day to pay obeisance at the cave shrine in the Trikuta hills of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district from October 15.

Reviewing the Yatra arrangements for the Navratras, which is commencing from October 17, CEO of the board Ramesh Kumar the daily limit was increased irrespective of any limit on the number of pilgrims from within or outside the UT of J&K.

practices around Vaishno Devi Yatra

The registration of pilgrims will be done online to avoid people gathering at the Yatra resignation counters. This is in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The floral decoration of Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it as well as illumination of the area is underway for the occasion of Navratras.

The board has also allowed services of ponies as huge number of pilgrims are expected to visit the shrine during Navratras. The ponies will be allowed to operate on the track between Katra and the bhawan from October 15.

All practices are to be conducted with the safety and health of the pilgrims in mind. A detailed SOP will be issued in this regard shortly, the CEO said.