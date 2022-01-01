At least 12 devotees were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

According to initial reports, the stampede was triggered by a massive rush of devotees who had come to offer prayers at the beginning of the new year entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan without proper permission.

Following the stampede, Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday ordered a high level inquiry into the incident. "The Inquiry Committee will be headed by Principal Secretary (Home) with ADGP, Jammu and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as members", Sinha said on his official Twitter handle.

Union Minister Dr. Jatendra Singh, who is also minister of State in the PMO said the Prime Minister had conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved families and issued instructions all possible medical aid and assistance to the injured.

All the injured have now been moved to Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality hospital in the area for treatment. Some injured at Narayana Hospital told the media that the stampede was triggered due to a heavy rush of uncontrolled devotees.

President Ram Nath Kovind has expressed grief over the incident at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

Very distressed to know that an unfortunate stampede claimed lives of devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhavan. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish speedy recovery to those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and said he had spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to take stock of the situation.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation," Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who have been killed in the incident. The families of those injured will receive Rs50,000, the Prime Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who assured that the administration is providing treatment to the injured.

"Deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi temple. In this regard, I have spoken to Lieutenant Governor of J&K Shri Manoj Sinha. The administration is working continuously to provide treatment to the injured. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident" Shah tweeted

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the deaths in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

माता वैष्णोदेवी मंदिर में हुई भगदड़ की दुर्घटना दुखद है।

मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना है।

"The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased," Gandhi said on Twitter.