Taking lessons from recent tragedies, authorities in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have suspended two major pilgrimages in the Jammu region due to forecasts of heavy rainfall.

A day after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced the suspension of the Yatra from October 5, the District Administration of Kishtwar also suspended the Machail Mata Yatra from the same date.

"As a precautionary measure, the Yatra has been suspended from October 5 to 7 to avoid any untoward incident," Tehsildar Machail, Vijay Gupta, told The International Business Times. He said the decision was taken in view of the forecast of adverse weather conditions, including heavy rainfall and potential landslides in the region, which could pose a risk to the safety of pilgrims.

District Magistrate Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma, also issued a formal order regarding the suspension of the Yatra.

"In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the general public and all devotees intending to visit the Machail Mata Shrine are hereby informed that the movement of pilgrims towards the shrine shall remain suspended from October 5 to 7, 2025, as a precautionary measure," the order reads.

"No pilgrim shall be permitted to proceed towards the shrine during the said period. This measure is purely in the interest of public safety and the well-being of devotees," it adds. "All devotees, local committees, and stakeholders are requested to extend full cooperation and strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the District Administration."

Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended for Three Days from Sunday

The Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been suspended from Sunday, October 5, due to the hostile weather forecast for the next three days in Reasi district.

Authorities have cited an inclement weather advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as the reason for the suspension, which will remain in effect until Tuesday, October 7.

A senior officer of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board told The International Business Times that the decision was influenced by the August 26 tragedy on the track.

The Shrine Board announced the suspension through a post on the social media platform X:

Authorities have urged devotees to plan their travel only after verifying updates through official sources. The Shrine Board emphasized that the decision was a precautionary measure in view of possible landslides, flooding, and cloudbursts due to heavy rains.

⚠️ Yatra Update

In view of the inclement weather advisory issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, Vaishno Devi Yatra shall remain suspended from 5th to 7th October 2025 & will resume on 08/10/2025.

Devotees may stay updated through official channels.@OfficeOfLGJandK — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (@OfficialSMVDSB) October 3, 2025

Earlier, the Vaishno Devi Yatra had remained suspended for 22 days following a devastating cloudburst and landslide near Ardhkuwari on August 26. Thirty-four devotees lost their lives, and 20 others were injured during that tragedy, which occurred amid unprecedented rainfall across the Jammu province.

Over 100 Devotees Killed in Machail Mata Cloudburst

Over 100 devotees lost their lives when a devastating cloudburst, followed by flash floods, struck Chositi—the last motorable point en route to the holy Machail Mata temple—on August 14.

Bodies of 74 devotees have been recovered so far, while 33 others, still missing, have been presumed dead by the authorities.