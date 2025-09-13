The suspended Yatra to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to resume from Sunday, subject to favourable weather conditions.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), the body responsible for managing all affairs of the cave shrine, stated that the Yatra will recommence on Sunday.

Shashank, a senior executive of SMVDSB, told The International Business Times that the Board has taken all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of the devotees. "The Yatra will be resumed only in the condition of favourable weather," he said, adding that after the cloudburst followed by a devastating landslide, authorities have already identified vulnerable points along the 12-kilometre-long track to avoid the recurrence of any unfortunate incident.

The Shrine Board officially confirmed the resumption of the Yatra through its official account on X (formerly Twitter). "Jai Mata Di. The Vaishno Devi Yatra will resume from Sunday, 14th September, subject to favourable weather conditions. For further details and bookings, please visit http://maavaishnodevi.org."

"Pilgrims are advised to carry valid identification, follow designated pathways, and cooperate with on-ground staff. For live updates, booking services, and helpline support, devotees can visit the Shrine Board's official website," the statement added.

"The Shrine Board expresses its gratitude to all devotees for their patience and understanding during the temporary suspension. The resumption of the Yatra marks a reaffirmation of our collective faith and resilience, and the Board remains committed to upholding the sanctity, safety, and dignity of this revered pilgrimage," the statement further read.

Yatra Was Suspended on August 26

The pilgrimage had been temporarily halted following a devastating landslide on August 26, triggered by continuous heavy rainfall. The tragic incident occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkuwari, approximately midway along the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the shrine. The landslide claimed 34 lives and injured many others. Torrential rain had rendered the trekking paths unsafe.

Following a temporary suspension necessitated by adverse weather conditions and essential maintenance of the trekking route, the Yatra to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji is scheduled to resume from September 14, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Mata Vaishno Devi, located in the Trikuta mountains in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, is one of India's most sacred cave shrines. Each year, millions of devotees undertake the 12-kilometre trek from Katra to the holy cave temple to seek blessings from the Mother Goddess. Registration is mandatory and free of charge, available at Katra or online at www.maavaishnodevi.org.

A Yatra Slip is issued and must be used within six hours, with Ban Ganga serving as the first checkpoint.

The route offers amenities and two path options—one gradual and one steep. Key stops include Charan Paduka, Ardh Kuwari, and Sanjichhat. Inside the cave, devotees crawl through a tunnel to reach the Holy Pindies, which symbolise the goddesses Kali, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. The Darshan concludes with prayers, offerings, and the distribution of prasad. Many pilgrims also tie red threads to symbolise their wishes.