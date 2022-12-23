To ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims on the eve of the new year Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (SMVDSB) has taken many steps this year and devised risk management strategies.

Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and a member of SMVDSB today convened a meeting with the cadre of the Board and security agencies to review risk management strategies and to determine the broad approach regarding preparedness for safe pilgrimage before the onset of the new year 2023 on the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is chairman of the SMVDSB

At the outset, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SMVDSB, Anshul Garg briefed about various measures in place and proactive steps taken for smooth regulation of the expected influx of pilgrims likely to visit in large numbers from various parts of the country and abroad to the abode of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on the onset of the new year which includes the issuance of RFID cards, effective crowd management, working out plans for decongestion of the entire track, particularly the Bhawan area, separation of entry, exit routes at Bhawan and all-time surveillance through dedicated CCTV dedicated network of over 500 cameras.

Yatra will be allowed only through RFID-based registration cards

The CEO said that the Radio-frequency identification (RFID) based yatra registration cards have been started with the focus to enhance not only the security but also ensure real-time tracking of pilgrims on the track en route Bhawan for better regulation of the pilgrims in accordance with the holding capacity of the trek and the Bhawan.

He further emphasized the security agencies not allow any pilgrims without a valid RFID card for which additional handheld scanners may be put to use with sufficient staff to plug any shortfall.

CEO said that Yatris are being regularly informed through an announcement to register under RFID-based registration cards through Shrine Board Registration Counters only before the start of their pilgrimage and pilgrims without RFID cards will not be allowed for the pilgrimage.

He also underscored that those pilgrims registered under RFID not returning their card after completion of the Yatra shall be charged a fine of Rs 100/- as deterrence.

Face masks are mandatory for pilgrims

The Chief Executive Officer also discussed the concern about the surge in COVID cases and informed that all the stakeholders have been advised to wear masks while dealing with the Yatris.

He also informed that the Shrine Board has made wearing of face masks mandatory for every pilgrim attending the Atka Arti and in the darshan queue.

Suresh Kumar Sharma, while reviewing the various mitigation measures in place emphasized coordinated efforts amongst all stakeholders for working on strategies for risk aversion and identifying the congestion and crowd holding spots for better crowd management before the onset of the new year.

Additional forces to be deployed on eve of the new year

In the meeting, P. S. Ranpise, Inspector General of CRPF highlighted major challenges for the deployed security forces in the coming days for managing the expected influx of pilgrims on the eve of the new year. He briefed that additional forces as per request shall be deployed in and around Katra and on the track en route to Bhawan in coordination with other security agencies to ensure fool-proof security and effective Yatra management.

12 pilgrims were killed on Jan 1 stampede

12 pilgrims died and thirteen were injured following a stampede at the Shrine on January 1. That was the first such incident at the Shrine. At the time of the incident, about 50,000 devotees were gathered on the eve of the new year. It is believed that cause of the stampede was a huge rush of devotees at Bhawan.

Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had stated that a minor altercation among some young boys led to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in which 12 people lost their lives.

An inquiry panel was constituted after the tragedy

The three-member panel was constituted by the J&K government after the stampede to find a reason for the incident.

The panel was headed by then Principal Secretary (Home) Shaleen Kabra, with the then Divisional Commissioner Jammu Rajiv Langar and Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh as its members to probe the incident. The three-member committee had asked the people to provide evidence related to the stampede at gate number three of the Bhawan.