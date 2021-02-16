It is reported that RRR's actor Ram Charan is likely to join the team Uppena to celebrate the movie's grand success. The success event will be organized in Rajahmundry tomorrow at 6 PM.

Ram Charan, who is one of the top heroes in Telugu cinema, is Uppena hero Vaishnav Tej's cousin. It is reported that Ram Charan had become quite emotional after watching Uppena. So, he wanted to appreciate and encourage Vaishnav Tej. So, the makers took this opportunity to arrange the success event.

The movie Uppena which hit the screens on 12th February started off with a good talk by the viewers. The movie is even appreciated by the critics, as the lead performances are touted to be up to the mark. With this talk, the movie Uppena starring Vaishnav Tej as Aasi and Krithi Shetty as Bebamma got a good start at the box-office.

Uppena box-office collections

The movie is being termed as the highest collector with both hero and the heroine as the debutants. Uppena also managed to grab the attention of the audience well on the weekends. Valentine's day also came as an added advantage to the business of Uppena movie.

It is registered that Uppena crossed Rs. 25 crore collections worldwide, breaking the record within just three days of its release. It is to be noted that Uppena is the first movie with a debut hero to achieve this feat. Uppena has all-time record by emerging as the biggest Telugu grosser in the US market after the Covid lockdown was lifted. Vaishnav Tej is seen as the first debutant hero to have made this huge business at the box-office.

With the word of mouth, the movie Uppena continues to mint money at the box-office. The slow pick-up of theatrical attendance post-COVID is rightly utilized by the makers and distributors of Uppena.

Uppena day- 4 Worldwide collections

As per the reports, Uppena Nizam area collections sum up to Rs. 1.35 crore while Rayalaseema or Ceeded collected nearly Rs. 82 Lakh. Vishakhapatnam area contributed Rs. 78 Lakhs, while Krishna and Godavari districts contributed Rs. 25 lakh and Rs. 68.50 lakh respectively. Uppena collected Rs. 15 lakh from the Nellore box-office.

Non-Telugu states Uppena Collections:

Karnataka- Rs. 25 Lakh

Chennai- Rs.10 Lakh

ROI- Rs.10 Lakh

Overseas Collections of Uppena- Rs.30 Lakh

Uppena stars Tamil's Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in the antagonist role. With splendid performances and decent narration, Uppena has become a good hit with good numbers at the box-office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad under Mytri Movie Makers Banner.