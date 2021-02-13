Panja Vaishnav Tej as Aasi and Krithi Shetty as Bebamma, the movie Uppena had huge openings at the theaters yesterday. With a massive hype around, Uppena grabbed everyone's attention even before its release. With the promising theatrical trailer, promotional activities, and super hit music album, Uppena is an example of how pre-release promotions play an important role in a movie with good content. Uppena is a debut movie for Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and director Buchi Babu as well.

Reports from the Telugu movie industry state that Uppena has opened with a record range of first-day collections, which was not expected for a movie with debutant actors and the debut director. Uppena's first day collections from the Telugu states are calculated to be the best for a tier-2 hero like Vaishnav Tej.

Uppena Andhra Pradesh and Telangana first day collections:

It is reported that Uppena has collected a fair amount from the Nizam area which is expected to be around 3.04 crores.

East Godavari collections sum up to 1.02 crores for Uppena on the first day, while the West Godavari collections are reported to be around 81 Lakhs.

Guntur and Krishna collections are estimated to be 66 Lakhs and 62 Lakhs respectively, while the Nellore area collects 37 Lakhs as per the sources.

Rayalaseema or Ceeded area collects nearly 1.38 Crores from the first-day shows for Uppena.

Uppena's total collections from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are estimated to be around 9.35 Crores which applies for 15.10 Crores gross and 52 Lakh hires, the sources report. These collections, if to be believed, can be termed as one of the best first-day box-office collections for a debutant hero like Vaishnav Tej.

Uppena has even managed to get good numbers from the limited overseas releases as well. Also, with the word of mouth, the movie is expected to be a huge hit during the weekend, with more box-office collections pouring in.

Uppena is bankrolled under Mytri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad had composed the music and the popular filmmaker Sukumar has penned the screenplay for Uppena. Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty are being lauded for their stellar performances in the emotional romantic drama Uppena. Vijay Sethupathi's extraordinary portrayal of a baddie is one of the assets for the movie to become such a big hit, the critics believe.

