The Delhi Public School here, which had planned to take pre-primary students to a mosque on August 5, called off the trip after the Bajrang Dal activists threatened to stage a protest at the visiting site.

The school management had sought consent from parents of the pre-nursery students for the field trip this Friday. They were asked to submit the consent letter to respective class teachers by August 2.

On learning about it, a Bajrang Dal delegation led by Ketan Trivedi made a representation this morning seeking that the school management drop the plan.

Trivedi later told the local media that DPS principal Sinha has assured to drop the visit. Giving reason for opposing mosque visit, Trivedi said, "We don't know the concept and agenda of school management to take students to mosque, why should students be taken to mosque or temple, if they wish can take students to industrial units or picnic spots."

"If the school management does not stick to its assurance of dropping visit, Bajrang Dal will do what it is known for, a protest at the visiting site, and if any untoward incident occurs, school management will be responsible and not Bajrang Dal."

DPS school management was not reachable for its comment.