The first teaser from Amala Paul's Aadai has garnered highly positive reviews from the critics, fans and celebrities. Her bold act backed by sensible background music and apt visuals impressed the cine-goers.

If it tried to draw the viewers' attention with utmost sensitivity by showcasing the mental state apparently of a rape victim, here is a funny version of Aadai teaser which is breaking the funny bones of the fans.

Crazy fans of Vadivelu have come up with their own version of Aadai. They have compiled hilarious moments from his host of hit movies and churned out the video. The impressive work leaves the viewers in splits.

Intrestingly, director Rathna Kumar, without getting offended by the Vadivelu's video, himself shared the teaser on Twitter. He wrote, "Nowadays there is Vadivelu version for every content. #Aadai is not a exception. This is hilarious and i couldn't resist myself from sharing. Since the movie gonna talk abt freedom . I respect this "Freedom of speech". Sorry @Amala_ams. [sic]"

It is common for fans to create such videos, but this work stands out because for the intelligence in placing apt scenes from Vadivelu's films.

Meanwhile, the teaser from the Amala Paul-starrer has crossed over 5.5 million hits from two versions (Tamil and Telugu). The clip has got over 90,000 likes, so far. It has been lauded not just by Tamil audience, but people across the country.

The upcoming movie is expected to hit the screens in July.