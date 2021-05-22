Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday again launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covod vaccination drive in the country, saying 'vaccinate and don't delay it'.

"Mr Modi, Vaccinate! Don't Procrastinate," he said in a tweet, attaching a news report which claimed that 70 per cent of the districts in the country have received less than 20 doses per 100 population. Several state governments have red-flagged the government over the shortage of Covid vaccines.

With 2,57,299 fresh cases of Covid-19, India on Saturday witnessed 4,194 people die due to the pandemic, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,62,89,290 with 29,23,400 active cases and 2,95,525 deaths so far.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,33,72,819 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,58,895 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

Record deaths

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pandemic. After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Black Fungus

In another tweet on Saturday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP government saying due to the mismanagement of Modi system, there is now an epidemic of black fungus along with Covid infections in India.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "It is only in India that there is an epidemic of black fungus along with the Covid pandemic due to the inefficiency of Modi system. There is the shortage of vaccines as well as medicines."

His remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi choked while interacting with the frontline workers of his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi has been highlighting the shortage of vaccines and medicines for several days.

On Saturday India recorded 2.57 lakh cases of Covid infections with 4,194 deaths in the last 24 hours. Several people across the country have also been infected by black fungus, while several states have declared it an epidemic.