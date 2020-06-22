Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the biggest Superstars in Mollywood has recently announced that he will be doing the lead role in a movie titled 'Vaariyamkunnan'. The film will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aashiq Abu, and it will narrate the incidents that happened in Kerala during the 1921 Malabar Rebellion.

Vaariyamkunnan: The man who rose against Britishers

After announcing the movie via his official Facebook page, Prithviraj revealed that this movie will be based on a man who stood up bravely against the British empire.

"He stood up against an empire that ruled a quarter of the world. Etched out his own country with an army that waged a never before the against the British. Though history was burned and buried, the legend lived on! The legend of a leader, a soldier, a patriot. A film on the man who became the face of the 1921 Malabar revolution," wrote Prithviraj on his Facebook page.

The news of the film's announcement soon went viral, and audiences started sharing their excitement regarding the much-anticipated union between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aashiq Abu.

Will Aashiq Abu portray the movie in a raw manner?

In the meantime, a section of rightwing followers has started casting their doubt on the genuineness of the project. According to these critics, Aashiq Abu is a man who always tried to propagate left-liberalism, and they believe that this movie will not showcase the dark side of the rebellion where hundreds of Hindus lost their lives due to the riot.

They also added that this film will be trying to glorify the Malabar rebellion which is also known as the Mappillai Rebellion. Even though the riots were initially started as a war against Britishers, the rebellion soon lost its face, and it finally emerged as open clashes between Hindus and Muslims in the region.

Shyju Khalid will be cranking the camera for this movie, while Saiju Sreedharan will handle the editing. The film is jointly produced by OPM Cinemas and Compass Movies Ltd.