Vaani Kapoor has shared her happiness over working with Akshay Kumar for the first time. She will be sharing screen space with Akki in the upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

The actress has claimed that she has great respect for Akshay Kumar and always been keen to share screen space with him. She also revealed that Phir Hera Pheri is her all-time favorite flick.

"I just can't wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy. I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic," the IANS quoted her as saying.

However, Vaani Kapoor refused to reveal much information about the character that she is playing in Bell Bottom. She hopes that her role will impress the audience.

"I play a pivotal part and I'm thrilled that it's a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences," Vaani adds.

Bell Bottom is the first Hindi film to be shot outside the country post the lockdown. The movie will be formally launched next month and the shooting will commence in the UK.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has stated that the team is taking all the precautions for the safety of the cast and crew as the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise.

The Ranjith M Tewari-directed film has Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta playing key roles. It is scheduled for release on 2 April.