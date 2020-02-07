Mani Ratnam is back with his latest movie Vaanam Kottatum, but not as a director, rather as a producer. His former protegee Dhana Sekaran, who had earlier directed Padaiveeran, has written the story along with his mentor and helmed the project.

It has Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sarath Kumar, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in the prominent roles. Balaji Sakthivel, Madhusudan Rao, Shyam Fernando and others are in the supporting cast.

The film has Sid Sriram's music and a few songs that include Easy Come Easy Go. Preetha Jayaraman has handled the cinematography, while Sangathamizhan E has edited the flick.

Story:

Vaanam Kottatum is a family-oriented movie which has three styles of romance – urban, confused and fun love and matured relationship. The film projects different expressions of love.

Hype:

The film has evoked a lot of curiosity in the minds of the audience. Mani Ratnam's films are always eagerly-awaited by cine-goers and expectations are always. Although he has not directed, his touch is seen in Vaanam Kottatum.

The promotional videos have impressed the audience and the success of the songs have made the cine-goers keep high hopes on Vaanam Kottatum. Will it live up to the expectations? Check it out in the viewers' words below: