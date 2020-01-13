Allu Arjun, whose Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has opened to fairly positive reviews, has expressed his desire to work in Kollywood. Notably, the actor, who was brought up in Chennai, has revealed the names of a few directors with whom he likes to work with.

Allu Arjun's Chennai Connection:

During the promotional interview of his Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Tamil media, Allu Arjun was reminded about his debut in Kollywood was long due. "I will definitely work in a Tamil film. I have been waiting to act in a movie for years now. I am delaying it because I want to give a good movie to the Tamil audience," the Arya actor claims.

"Everyone will have this desire to do something big in a place where you were born and brought up. There is great joy when you prove yourself in your home turf. It is my first home. Madras is where I was born. I can't every say Chennai because it was not Chennai then. Madras is an emotion. Whoever I am today it is because of this city.

A lot of fundamentals are formed before 18. They call me stylish star today. My style, dance and everything that I developed it was from this city. I have a lot gratitude for Madras. I definitely want to entertain the audience from Chennai and would love to do a good film," he adds.

His Favourites in Kollywood

When he asked whether he has any favourite director in Kollywood with whom he likes to work with. He said Kollywood has a lot of good filmmakers. He continues, "One of my favourite directors is AR Murugadoss. Of late, I like Atlee's work. He is a good director. I don't have to mention about Shankar sir or Mani (Rathnam) sir. They are legendary directors. In fact, I grew up watching their movies,"

Allu Arjun also mentions about Bhagyaraj sir and Bharathiraaja, calling them "greats." The actor also claims that he is inspired from the works that Kollywood actors like MGR, Sivaji Ganeshan Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and many other actors.

In the past, there have been lots of rumours of him making his debut in Kollywood, but nothing has turned into a reality. In the recent history, speculations were rife of the actor joining hands with AR Murugadoss.