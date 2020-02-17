V Unbeatable, who were the finalist in 14th season of America's Got Talent, was also part of dance plus 4 has made it to the finals of America's got talent champions.

The incredible dance group does flip over one of the best drummers in the world, Travis Barker. The crew dances to the Ranveer Singh's tattad tattad while Travis Barker plays the drum. This was there performance before the finale results. The final episode will be telecasted on February 17.

Meanwhile, actor Ranveer Singh gives huge shout-out to the crew by not only congratulating for their unprecedented victory for reaching till here and representing the country but also to bring the title home and make country proud.

In a short video, Ranveer said some encouraging words to the dance crew: "I am very happy that V Unbeatable have made it to the finals of America's Got Talent. This is unprecedented. I'd like to give my best wishes to the troupe. I just want to say that whatever you have achieved on the world stage is unprecedented. To do what you guys have done on the world stage in such a spectacular fashion, you have won the hearts of the entire nation."

"We are so proud of you. We love you for your dedication, commitment and honesty. Keep it going till the finals. Put in all your energy and perform with your hearts and bring it home. C'mon V Unbeatable," he concluded.

Actor Akshay Kumar along with Shyamak Davar congratulated the dance group. Akshay said that he would pray for them that they win the finals.