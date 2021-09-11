Smugglers are coming up with new and innovative, often painful, ways to smuggle valuables such as gold across borders. In one such case, two Uzbekistan nationals travelling from Dubai were apprehended in Delhi's IGI airport after the custom officials outsmarted them.

The two foreigners were trying to smuggle gold by concealing it inside the mouth. The officials conducted search of the suspects and recovered 951 grams of gold in the form of dentures and a metallic chain.

"Officers of Customs AIU, IGI Airport apprehended 2 Uzbeki nationals on 28/8 night coming from Dubai in the Green Channel. On search, 951 gms gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from their oral cavity," tweeted Delhi customs on Friday.