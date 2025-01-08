Renowned lyricist-screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Muntashir is known for penning the songs Teri Mitti, Galliyan, Tere Sang Yaara, and Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga, among others.

The ace lyricist has also penned a song for Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. The trailer was released on Sunday. On Tuesday, the makers dropped the teaser of the first song Maaye.

Akshay Kumar's Sky Force is produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir threatened to take legal action against the makers, including Akshay Kumar.

Manoj slammed makers of Skyforce – Jio Studios, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, and Saregama Global – for legal action.

Angry Manoj Muntashir took to X (formerly Twitter) after the teaser for Maaye, shared by Jio Studios, credited only singer B Praak and composer Tanishk Bagchi while omitting his name. The post from Jio Studios tagged Muntashir but failed to acknowledge his role as the song's lyricist.

In a series of tweets, Muntashir made his stance clear, stating, "Please note @jiostudios, @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal, This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it. Removing the writer's name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers."

He further added, "If it's not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song and make sure my voice is heard by the law of the land. Shame."

Please note @jiostudios , @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal , This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it.

Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the… https://t.co/Q4dPOSrlkM — Manoj Muntashir Shukla (@manojmuntashir) January 7, 2025

The official tweet read, "Maaye - An ode to the bravehearts who gave it all to defend their motherland. Presenting #Maaye, The Anthem of Heroes, out tomorrow. #SkyForce releasing in cinemas this Republic Week, on 24th January 2025."

About Sky Force

Akshay Kumar stars as an Indian Air Force officer on a mission of vengeance following the tragic loss of several soldiers. Veer Pahariya, making his debut, plays a fellow IAF officer, while Sara Ali Khan portrays his wife. Nimrat Kaur also features a pivotal role in the film.

Sky Force is based on a pivotal moment in Indian history – the country's retaliatory attack on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, which is remembered as India's first and deadliest airstrike.

Skyforce is set to release on January 24.