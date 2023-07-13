Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday chaired a meeting with the leaders of Uttarakhand to discuss the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and it was decided that the party will take out a padyatra in the hill state on the issue of Agniveer scheme.

The meeting was also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, Uttarakhand state unit chief Karan Mahara, state incharge Devendra Yadav, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and several others.

Kharge, in a tweet later, wrote: "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand state is facing new challenges today. Our leaders and workers in the state are playing the role of a strong opposition, exposing the anti-people policies of the BJP government. It is our endeavor that all people live together in Uttarakhand, and take the state towards progress.

Preparations for Lok Sabha elections

"The Congress is continuously raising the voice of the weak people of the society. At present, our duty is to help the public in the crisis of floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and to get help from the government system.

"We are in favor of formulating a concrete policy on the Himalayan states on water-climate change and side effects due to human messing with nature, in which any development work should be done only with the consent of the local people. Meeting with the leaders of Uttarakhand today at the headquarters regarding the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," he said highlighting the issues faced by the hill state due to land slides and flash floods.

Meanwhile, speaking to media after the meeting, Mahara contended that the Central government's Agniveer scheme has hurt the youth of the state.

"Today Kharge and Rahul Gandhi guided us what we need to do in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand is home to the Kumaon and Garhwal Regiments. Every youth there wants to join the army. However, their dreams have been shattered by the Agniveer scheme. I have been asked to prepare for the padyatra in the state over the Agniveer scheme which will also be joined by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra," he said.

Mahara said that Rahul Gandhi will participate in the padyatra for over 10 days and similarly, Priyanka Gandhi will also join the yatra in the state. He also said that all the senior leaders will prepare the roadmap of the padyatra in the state and will share the plans soon.

To highlight the murder of Ankita

"We are going into the roots of Uttarakhand and we will also highlight the murder of Ankita and atrocities against women in the state and will also highlight the issue of unemployment in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Kharge has earlier held similar.meetings with the party leaders of the poll-bound states of Telanagana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram. To prepare for crucial Lok Sabha elections next year, the Congress had held meeting with the leaders of Maharashtra first earlier this week.

Looking to make a comeback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party has started preparing itself in advance this time.

(With inputs from IANS)