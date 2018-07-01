In an unfortunate incident, over 35 passengers were killed after a minibus fell into a deep gorge in Pauri Garhwal's Nainidanda block in Uttarakhand on Sunday, July 1. The minibus was reportedly carrying more than 45 passengers when the accident occurred in the morning.

The passengers were traveling from Bhoan to Ramnagar when the bus plunged into a 60-foot-deep gorge on the Pipali-Bhoan motorway. Soon after the accident took place, the police team, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway in full swing, reports NDTV.

Reports suggest that though the bus was a 28-seater, was overcrowded with passengers. This may have resulted in the bus driver losing control of the vehicle near Gwin overbridge.

Fours passengers are said to be critically injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital in Dhumakot. Although the police are yet to ascertain the number of casualties, the Garhwal police commissioner Dilip Jawalkar said the total number of deaths is expected to rise.

The rescue personnel has recovered 20 bodies so far, ANI reported. Most of the passengers were killed on the spot as soon as the bus fell into the gorge.

(This is a developing story)