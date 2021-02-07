A massive flood has wreaked havoc in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday after a part of the Nandadevi glacier burst. The flash flood destroyed many homes on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, more than 100 people are feared missing and casualties are suspected. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is on-site inspecting the situation.

Four Indian Army columns, two medical teams and one Engineering Task Force deployed at Ringi village in Joshimath. ITPB sources said they have recovered three dead bodies. 600 Indian Army personnel and ITBP officials and 3 IAF choppers have also joined rescue efforts. [LIVE UPDATES HERE]

The power project at Tapovan-Reni has been completely swept away, DGP Ashok Kumar said, adding that the situation is now under control, PTI reported.

Here are some photos from flood-hit regions to show the devastation caused due from the disaster.

#WATCH | 3 NDRF teams have reached there. More teams are ready to be airlifted to Uttarakhand from Delhi. ITBP jawans are also there. I assure people of Uttarakhand that Modi govt stands with them in this difficult time. All help will be extended: HM Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lYxOhr8T2Y — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

#WATCH | Water level in Dhauliganga river rises suddenly following avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/syiokujhns — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Many homes destroyed, 100-150 casualties feared#Chamoli pic.twitter.com/8IQWfvMEVP — IBTimes Public Chat (@IBTimesHindi) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district hit by massive flood after glacier burst#Chamoli pic.twitter.com/RlZVYHqLV7 — IBTimes Public Chat (@IBTimesHindi) February 7, 2021

Uttarakhand's Chamoli district hit by massive flood after glacier burst#Chamoli pic.twitter.com/qaKFxHgx1o — IBTimes Public Chat (@IBTimesHindi) February 7, 2021

