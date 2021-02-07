Uttarakhand people uses makeshift bridge to cross river stream in Uttarkashi Close
Uttarakhand people uses makeshift bridge to cross river stream in Uttarkashi

A massive flood has wreaked havoc in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Sunday after a part of the Nandadevi glacier burst. The flash flood destroyed many homes on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, more than 100 people are feared missing and casualties are suspected. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is on-site inspecting the situation. 

Four Indian Army columns, two medical teams and one Engineering Task Force deployed at Ringi village in Joshimath. ITPB sources said they have recovered three dead bodies. 600 Indian Army personnel and ITBP officials and 3 IAF choppers have also joined rescue efforts. [LIVE UPDATES HERE]

The power project at Tapovan-Reni has been completely swept away, DGP Ashok Kumar said, adding that the situation is now under control, PTI reported.

Here are some photos from flood-hit regions to show the devastation caused due from the disaster.

Uttarakhand flood
ITBP/ANI
Uttarakhand
ANI
Uttarakhand flood
Uttarakhand
ITBP/ANI
Uttarakhand
ANI
Uttarakhand flood
IANS
Uttarakhand flood
IANS
Uttarakhand flood
IANS
Also Read