In yet another instance of police high-handedness, a key was stabbed into a young man's forehead following which he started to bleed.

Three personnel of Uttarakhand Police's City Patrol Unit have been suspended in connection with the incident. The unit allegedly stabbed a key into the forehead of a young man on Monday (July 27) evening at around 8 pm.

Under the orders of senior Uttarakhand police officer Ashok Kumar, the three personnel were suspended.

The young man, who was riding a bike with a friend, apparently violated traffic rules. He was stopped by the three officials in Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district for not wearing a helmet. The three police personnel were on duty checking vehicles.

The key of the man's bike was taken from him and stabbed into his forehead by the personnel after an argument broke out between him and them when he was stopped.

Netizens share pics, video of incident

Several pictures and videos of the incident went viral on social media, which showed the man standing with the key stabbed into his forehead.

Reportedly, he has now been admitted to a hospital.

A probe into the incident has been launched.

Locals in the area also protested following the incident. One policeman was injured.