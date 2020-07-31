Congress MLA from Uttarakhand Harish Dhami had a narrow escape on Thursday (July 30) after he slipped and fell into a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh.

The party workers and supporters managed to get Harish Dhami out of the rivulet, however, he sustained minor injuries.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which the Uttarakhand Congress MLA is seen walking with over a dozen people as they were trying to cross a rivulet filled with muck, stones and debris.

Speaking to a media outlet, the MLA said that he was returning and crossing a rivulet when there was a sudden rise in the water level. "The water was filled with heavy muck and flowing debris. I lost control and fell. I got carried away for some distance, but over a dozen people who were accompanying me, managed to save me and get me out of the rivulet."