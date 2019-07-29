Tension prevailed in Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, following which he was set ablaze by 4 people in the state.

The victim has been admitted to Kashi's Kabir Chaura hospital in a critical condition where he is being treated for receiving 60 per cent burns.

According to the UP Police, the minor boy was set on fire after he allegedly refused to chant Jai Shri Ram. However, his statements are contradictory, said the police officials.