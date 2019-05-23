Live

Uttar Pradesh is one of the most important states in this 2019 elections which could help shift the balance. In the 2014 elections, the NDA came out with flying colours with 73 out of 80 seats under its belt.

The exit polls came out on Sunday evening immediately after the voting for the seventh phase of elections. The polls predicted that the NDA would come back again for a second term with a thumping victory.

The exit polls show quite a few variations with many predicting NDA's win but with different number of seats. Republic CVoter, NDA Nielson and NewsX Neta have predicted NDA to lose to the Mahagathbandan while the others seem to predict its win.

The BJP went up against Samajwadi party, lead by Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party, with the leadership of UP's former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal, lead by Ajit Singh.

Live Updates